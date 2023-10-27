BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dating Advice EPISODE 6 - with Kevin J Johnston and Melanie Switzer!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
23 views • 10/27/2023

Dating in the year 2023 seems to be incredibly complicated but it's because most people have put foolish ideas in their own head about how the dating game actually works. There is also a huge misunderstanding between men and women about each other and about how to talk to people in general.


In tonight's show, the lovely Melanie Switzer brings forward a list of 10 things that women over 40 are looking for in a man. the list is actually a little bit surprising and it is a lot of fun to go through.


So many people are looking for love and we certainly do hope that all of you find what you're looking for. this show is here to help you find exactly that!


dating, datingwebsite, relationships, marriage, divorce, tiktok, men, women, gay, straight, cisgender, sex


#dating #datingwebsite #relationships #marriage #divorce #tiktok #men #women #gay #straight #cisgender #sex


