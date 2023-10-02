Millionaire Drug Kingpin Ditches Life of Crime and Embraces Christ - Marcos Santibanez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marcos Santibanez was living the high life as a successful drug kingpin, committing crimes, trafficking drugs, and laundering money. He was a multi-millionaire and at one point was even involved with the Colombian drug cartel. Despite his monetary success and many girlfriends, he was completely empty inside. One night, he met four Canadian Christians in Miami, and he shared how he felt utterly lost and believed that something horrible was going to happen to him. In turn, they shared the gospel with Marcos, and he gave his life to Christ. Today, Marcos is an evangelist with a heart for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ, giving his incredible testimony to anyone who will listen.
TAKEAWAYS
Marcos’s mother never stopped praying for him and cried tears of joy when he was saved by Jesus
Drugs can open unbelievers up to demonic possession, while they can open Christians up to demonic oppression
Marcos refers to drugs and addiction as evil spirits that will destroy someone’s life and will ultimately end in death
Marcos had everything in life that he could want, but without Christ, his heart was empty
