The Ukrainian military is losing the initiative in various directions on the frontlines. Kiev is trying to assure its people and Western taxpayers that the counteroffensive continues and sooner or later will lead to a Ukrainian victory. However, despite the prolonged bloody battles, the front remains unchanged.

The Ukrainian military has reduced the intensity of attacks in the Zaporozhye direction. Several brigades that were torn apart in heavy battles were withdrawn to the rear for replenishment and resupply. In a number of areas, Ukrainian forces were forced to go on the defensive.

The Ukrainian army continues rotations and is transferring additional units in the Orekhov area, preparing for the resumption of attacks on Novoprokopovka in the coming weeks.

South of Velikaya Novoselka, the intensity of the fighting also decreased. Ukrainian forces are preparing for new attacks at Priyutnoe and Novomayorskoe. The main goal of the Ukrainian military is to break through the Russian defenses towards Staromlynovka.

In its turn, the Russian military is conducting counterattacks along the entire Zaporozhie front, covering Ukrainian positions with heavy artillery fire and airstrikes.

Three Ukrainian Marine brigades were recently transferred from the Zaporozhye front to the Kherson region, where they are expected to take part in the distracting attacks across the Dnieper river in the areas of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Novaya Kakhovka. At the moment, the Ukrainian military continues to accumulate forces, transferring new infantry groups to the islands. Ukrainian forces are trying to create a solid foothold for further attacks on Russian positions on the eastern bank of the river and further breakthrough towards the Crimean Peninsula.

Heavy fighting continues in the area of Artemovsk. The Russian army is holding the military positions along the railway line near Kleshcheyevka and Andreevka. In their turn, Ukrainian forces do not stop their bloody attacks, but they have not managed to ensure full control over Andreevka and Kleshcheyevka so far.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have gained a foothold in Orekhovo-Vasilyevka to the northwest of Artemovsk. The western part of the village is still in a gray zone but there are almost no Ukrainian military left in the settlement.

The Ukrainian army is accumulating forces in the area of Chasov Yar and Rai-Alexandrovka in order to launch counterattacks on the outskirts of Artemovsk. Also, Ukrainian reinforcements are being transferred to the north of the city, Ukrainian attempts to attack in the area of Kremennaya, as well as in the Soledar direction are expected.

Massive strikes by Russian drones and missiles on Ukrainian infrastructure continues. Last night, more Ukrainian military facilities in the Krivoy Rog, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions and on Zmeiny island were destroyed. In addition, a military warehouse in the Kupyansk direction was blown up.

Mirrored - South Front