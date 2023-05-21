Hateful Liberal of the Week 8: CNN

In the most appalling episode of this series I've done so far, CNN authors an article titled "Uganda Parliament passes Bill Criminalizing Identifying as LGBTQ, imposes death penalty for some offenses" on March 22 2023.

CNN has a long history of awful behavior, like the times they sent one of their minions to stalk and harass Joseph Mercola, yelling at him that he was a murderer for selling healthy supplements, to provide just one example, but this is a whole new low even for them.