NFL WORLD CHAMPION SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST

Chiefs DL BJ Thompson in stable condition after suffering seizure, cardiac arrest during meeting; Kansas City cancels team activities

Published: Jun 06, 2024 at 11:31 AM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting Thursday and went into cardiac arrest, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Kansas City's medical staff worked quickly before an ambulance was called, and Thompson is currently in stable condition, Pelissero added.

The Chiefs cancelled all team activities scheduled for Thursday.

https://www.nflDOTcom/news/chiefs-cancel-thursday-s-team-activities-following-medical-emergency





###





BJ Thompson

DE

#53

Experience: 2 years

Height: 6-6

Age: 25

Weight: 243 lbs

College: Stephen F. Austin

https://www.chiefsDOTcom/team/players-roster/bj-thompson/