MAUI WITNESS, 2ND AMD, CAMP O'HARE AIRPORT, MRNA FLU SHOTS, WHO SOFT COUP, DIVERSE ADS, DR. NESS, 911
Gary King
Gary King
17 followers
256 views • 09/17/2023

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Maui witness speaks before the Maui County Council about her experience during the fires, O'Hare Airport has been transformed into a refugee camp, Why so many black people in commercials these days? Get ready, mRNA Flu shots are on the way, A clip on cell phone zombie hazards, plus much much more!

Keywords
fluflu shotsborder crisis911refugeesmauisecond ammendmentmrna
