Bloodbath Hoax | Trump "Bloodbath" Hoax is the left's new Charlottesville--X's "Community Notes" MIA on blatant lie!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
2 views • 03/18/2024

"Biden and the left push ""Bloodbath"" hoax by taking auto industry quote blatantly out of context--where are the X community notes? | Trump rules out Tim Scott and Christi Noem as too hardlined on abortion | Putin wins 6th term in a landslide, says US is not a democracy, while US denies election legitimacy | Abortion pill case goes before SCOTUS | Netanyahu responds to criticism | Frank Luntz's Israel lobby propaganda slideshow leaked to public | TikTok ban is for Israel lobby and deep state control agenda | US to give $100 million to Haiti as PM resigns | Candace Owens claims French President Macron's wife is a man | latest US economic collapse news, and more!


Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/



The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"

Keywords
paul davisuncancelledbloodbath hoax
