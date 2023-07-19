BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Moms on a Mission Appear on His Glory | California Parents Advised to Flee to Protect Their Children | Real Love is Speaking the Truth
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
63 views • 07/19/2023

Today, the Moms visit with Jenness White,  from His Glory, to discuss the new bill in California that demands that parents affirm their child’s  gender choice or the state can remove that child from the home.  They continue the conversation and discuss how real love is speaking the truth, not affirming a lie. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

www.momsonamission.net


Keywords
educationhisglorymomsonamisson
