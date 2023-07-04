BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
189 views • 07/04/2023

You Will Not See This In The Government Sponsored Media.


The riots across France have reached unprecedented levels of vandalism, arson & violence.


The riots are now spreading from France to Belgium & the rest of Europe.


Migrants in Belgium are beginning to burn and loot Belgian cities, home to Muslims who complain of discrimination, unemployment & lack of opportunity.


Biden's unchecked Mass Immigration Will Destroy the USA, be prepared.


Stolen elections have consequences.


https://twitter.com/Ohio_buckeye_us/status/1675499888656695296

