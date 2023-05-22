© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The University Of California Berkeley Proudly Hosts A "Black Only Graduation Ceremony," Where Participation Is Based On Race, Contradicting The Very Laws Established During The Civil Rights Movement, Which Vehemently Outlawed Racial Segregation.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1660415740355432448