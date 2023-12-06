Decentralize.TV - Episode 24, Dec 6, 2023 - Kevin McGary from EVERY Black Life Matters talks about decentralized CULTURE and local leadership

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin McGary joins Decentralize TV to discuss decentralized leadership, culture, fatherhood, meritocracy and more. McGary is the founder of Every BLM (EveryBLM.org) and is the author of, "DEI in 3D." His organization conducts corporate training events across America and teaches universal dignity for life, meritocracy and the freedom to think.