The Great Reset | "About Half of the Jobs In the United States Is Threatened Today to Be Replaced In the Next 10 to 15 Years By Artificial Intelligence
55 views • 05/08/2023

The Great Reset | "About Half of the Jobs In the United States Is Threatened Today to Be Replaced In the Next 10 to 15 Years By Artificial Intelligence." - Klaus Schwab + "We Will Have to Have Some Kind of Universal Basic Income." - Elon Musk

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
FACTS About the Letter “X”:
Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html
Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20
FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com
FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b

jobsthe great resetthrivetime show
