Russia’s “Civil War” Evaporates as Ukraine’s Offensive Enters Week 4

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for June 25, 2023:
- Ukraine’s offensive enters its 4th week with the line of contact relatively unchanged and having suffered immense losses;
- Western governments and commentators have been increasingly calling for more “wonder weapons” and even Western military intervention as prospects dim for Ukraine;
- The Wagner mutiny in Rostov, southern Russia was an ill-conceived gamble by Wagner’s figurehead Yevgeny Prigozhin;
- The crisis resolved itself within 24 hours with Prigozhin’s exile to Belarus and Wagner forces being fully integrated into the Russian military;
- Ukraine’s offensive potential persists, however, amid a war of attrition, territorial gains at the cost of men and machines brings Ukraine closer to defeat, not victory;
