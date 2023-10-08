September 12: President of Iran on how they will use the $6 Billion. Buyen lied.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On September 12th the President of Iran talked about how they would use the money.
Our government is now claiming that it was only to be used for humanitarian purposes.
Share this so there is no confusion about the $6 billion that Biden just unfroze for Iran.
https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1710713081276277011?s=20