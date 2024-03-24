Scientific Proof of Christ's Crucifixion and How He Suffered - Explaining the Faith, Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on March 23, 2024





Surprisingly, many people still believe that Jesus was not actually crucified on a cross or suffered as much as we are told. What does the actual scientific proof say about it? What really happened to Jesus on the way to Calvary? Fr. Chris Alar explains.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEbLqefcgSs