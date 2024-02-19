Name of the Day - B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter takes you on a short trip through today's name of the day. This time, we look at Barry and Barbara
This is part of a series I'll be uploading regularly on Mondays and Thursdays ( New Zealand time ) so subscribe so you don't miss any.
If you want to have me run a personality profile run on you or someone else, use the following link to learn more : https://profiles.petervaughan.net