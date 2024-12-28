Dying to Be Thin: Ozempic & Obesity, Shedding Massive Weight Safely Using GLP-1 Receptors, Dr. Kazer

Dramatically and safely lose weight: Purchase natural and safe GLP-1 Peptides at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/sarah - Use code sarah to save 15%

Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to explain the problems with the obesity drugs on the market. She describes what is really going on in our bodies that is causing massive weight gain or the inability to shed pounds even though people are exercising and dieting faithfully. We also discuss how heavy metals and other toxins are coating the lining of our digestive system, blocking absorption of essential vitamins and minerals and causing many other health issues.

