The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week June 7—14, 2024

▪️Fighters of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement continue to be active in the Red Sea region. During the week, the Hussites launched drones and missiles at several vessels, but they managed to hit only three, including the NORDERNEY.

▪️Ansarallah also attempted to strike coalition ships in the Red Sea as well. However, none of the attacks were successful: all munitions were successfully intercepted.

▪️In turn, the U.S.-British coalition aircraft again fired missiles into Yemeni territory. Several hits hit the province of Al Hodeidah, the port of Salif, as well as a maintenance station in Sana'a.

▪️Pro-Iranian proxies were active, once again reporting drone launches in Eilat and the Golan Heights. However, traditionally, there were no sounds of explosions or air defense operations in the declared areas — apparently, the drones were intercepted on their way to their targets.

▪️In northwestern Syria, government forces struck illegally armed groups' facilities in Greater Idlib. In response, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants shelled Syrian-controlled al-Ruwayha.

▪️In the border areas of Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces again attacked the facilities of Kurdish forces. Under the attack of the Turkish UAV hit a car in the west of al-Qamishly, there are dead in the ranks of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

▪️Islamic State terrorist groups again attacked Syrian Arab Army positions in the al-Sukhnah desert. Two members of the pro-government Al-Quds Brigade were killed in another attack.

▪️In response to terrorist attacks, the Russian Air Force and the Syrian Air Force carried out joint strikes on IS locations in Homs province. In addition to aviation, Forpost-R reconnaissance and strike drones were also used.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar