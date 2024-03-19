The Fallacies Of Virology & Inversion Of Natural Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory
* The pseudo-science of virology is full of logical fallacies that any inquisitive person can recognize.
* There is an alternative theory that does not have massive funding from spurious foundations and Nobel prizes to convince the public of its validity.
* Terrain theory tells us that most of what we are told is a disease, is nothing more than the symptoms of a natural bodily process of healing and repairing tissues damaged from stress and external toxins.
* For the past 100 years, cabal families and foundations have created a world of chaos and discord.
* Perhaps Terrain theory is correct and the ancients were right — and we have been given a perfect divine vessel that will protect us so long as we look after it and live in accordance with the common good.
Reese Reports | 19 March 2024