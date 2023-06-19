BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aerial Artistry - Navin R, Nacho Boat
10 views • 06/19/2023

Happy Father's Day to Navin. We captured some great video of Navin's pontoon, "Nacho Boat". The forest fires added some amazing backdrops. As we were about to call it a day, Navin suggested a video of him fishing and we captured him reeling in a jack within minutes of tossing a line. Our battery was about to die but we captured a happy Navin before we finished!

This video has my favorite ending we have made thus far. What's your favorite part of this short video?

Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA


 Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA

Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA

Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA

YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA

Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA

LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA

Music by: Bensound

License code: 2AMGEJUTVX2E7EGO

Keywords
videodronelakefishingboatingpontoonaerial artistry
