© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax | Are you high?' Carl Higbie on 'Biden HQ' desperate campaign strategy.
''GOOD LUCK WITH THAT': Carl Higbie torches the 'Biden HQ' strategy for 2024 — a symphony of desperate "I'm not Trump" and "gotcha" content.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.