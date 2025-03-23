FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 145:1-17, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250322

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH! I am bound to give thanks to You, ADONAI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song of JEHOVAH’s Majesty and Love. A Psalm of David.

1. My ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH, I will extol You, my GOD, O King; and I will bless Your Name forever and ever.

2. Every day I will bless You, and I will praise Your Name forever and ever.

3. Great are You ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH, and greatly to be praised; and Your greatness is unsearchable.

4. One generation shall praise Your works to another, and shall declare Your mighty acts.

5. I will meditate on the glorious splendor of Your Majesty, and on Your wondrous works.

6. Men and women shall speak of the might of Your awesome acts, and I will declare Your greatness.

7. We shall utter the memory of Your great goodness, and shall sing of Your Righteousness. Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 145:1-7 personalized NKJV).

****