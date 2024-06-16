Died Suddenly part 17

Excess deaths have gone through since the roll out of the covid -19 experimental poisons were injected in to the world population.

A recent study found that there was around 3 million excess deaths in 47 western countries between 2020 and 2022.

We are now in 2024 and people who were jabbed with these poisons continue to keep the excess deaths at unprecedented level.

This is a complete genocide which is being covered up

Special thanks to Covid BC(Telegram), Hello Dave for their great research in locating the death stamps of private citizens.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





