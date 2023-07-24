Why should you start dancing right now?

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/P8K4oDcSG64

Five scientific arguments:1. Dancing improves memory.

When we memorize difficult steps and connections, our brain has no time to be bored. This allows you to keep a quick reaction and helps the mind to remain young, flexible and open.





2. Dancing helps our body manage lipids.

As a result, the level of "good" cholesterol in the blood increases and the amount of "bad" cholesterol decreases.





3. Dancing strengthens the stabilizing muscles and helps avoid injury in daily life.





4. Dancing improves reflexes and coordination - this is a great way to keep the central and peripheral nervous systems in good shape.





5. Dancing can be considered a cure for anxiety.

27 studies on dance showed that dancing can indeed be prescribed for people suffering from depressive conditions and excessive anxiety.





There is also a sixth fact! If you regularly watch dance videos from show Luxor, your mood will 100% rise!

https://vk.com/show_luxor

https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor

https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/





Stylish Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc

Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q

Stylish video Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14

Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY





Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss

Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3

Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H

Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr

https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-

CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman



