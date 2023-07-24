Why should you start dancing right now?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Five scientific arguments:1. Dancing improves memory.
When we memorize difficult steps and connections, our brain has no time to be bored. This allows you to keep a quick reaction and helps the mind to remain young, flexible and open.
2. Dancing helps our body manage lipids.
As a result, the level of "good" cholesterol in the blood increases and the amount of "bad" cholesterol decreases.
3. Dancing strengthens the stabilizing muscles and helps avoid injury in daily life.
4. Dancing improves reflexes and coordination - this is a great way to keep the central and peripheral nervous systems in good shape.
5. Dancing can be considered a cure for anxiety.
27 studies on dance showed that dancing can indeed be prescribed for people suffering from depressive conditions and excessive anxiety.
