Alan Dershowitz: THIS is the FIRST question I'd ask Hunter Biden
High Hopes
High Hopes
27 views • 06/30/2023

Glenn Beck


June 29, 2023


Hunter Biden is going under oath TODAY. He’ll take part in a deposition concerning a defamation case brought by the computer repair shop owner who obtained the president’s son’s laptop in 2019. So, what can we expect from the testimony? Will this be a ‘massive turning point’ in the case against the Biden Crime Family? Alan Dershwoitz says not necessarily. Dershowitz, a well-known attorney and author of ‘Get Trump,’ joins Glenn to discuss the ENTIRE case against Hunter Biden and detail what we may expect to see from Joe Biden's son under oath…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH878214nuU

Keywords
testimonyhunter bidenalan dershowitzglenn beckdepositionattorneylaptopunder oathdefamation casebiden crime family
