Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | This Week with Donald Jeffries
139 views • 06/27/2023

Donald Jeffries is a best selling author and investigative journalist who we have been following for years. He is best known for his investigations of the assassination of JFK. He has written six best selling books, including Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics, and Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics: 1776-1963.


For full episode: drtenpenny.com/tw-jeffries


