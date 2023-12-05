Jeff & Erica - Vaccine Extinction Level Event 4Dec23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McMillan On 'White Lung' Disease, Communist NY AND FL Both Have Laws To Force Vax And Put People In Camps -- December 4, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on December 4, 2023, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/
204 pictures/memes: Henry Makow, Babylon Bee, Martin Armstrong, most from Jim Stone over the years (before Iceland's servers stole everything and shut it down).