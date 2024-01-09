Chip Roy RIPS INTO Speaker Johnson's 'GARBAGE' spending deal

Glenn Beck





Jan 8, 2024





Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have agreed on spending levels on the next budget bill. But Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is furious. While Speaker Johnson has touted the agreement as a way to cut back on spending and avoid a government shutdown, Rep. Roy points out that it would spend nearly $60 billion more than Nancy Pelosi's last spending bill and $100 billion more than is needed (once again, without addressing the border crisis): "The Republicans are doing exactly what they always do, which is be the party of excuses ... New speaker, more of the same garbage."





