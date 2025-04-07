Hollywood is Programming You to Stay Poor – Jason Christoff

What if the movies and shows you watch, and the media you are forced to consume, are really shaping your beliefs about money, success, and self-worth, but you don't even realize it. In this explosive interview, Dan Astin-Gregory sits down with Jason Christoff, a mind control expert, behavioral psychologist, and researcher into subconscious programming, to expose the programming. He shows how Hollywood and mainstream media collude together and use secret techniques to program you to stay broke, disempowered, and stuck in a cycle of self-sabotage.



Visit Dan Astin-Gregory's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DanAstinGregory

Also, make sure you visit Jason Christoff's website at: https://www.jchristoff.com/