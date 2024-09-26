© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump assassination attemps continue
President Trump, the Republican candidate for President of the United States and former President has been almost assassinated more times than any modern President. The events at Butler Pennsylvania are ridiculous with STILL no answers on that day, then last weekend at one of Trump's golf courses, which was not made public knowledge, another deranged socialist democrat fired off shots near President Trump. Then at a rally in Long Island, NY, there was a bomb scare near one of his rally's!! I think its safe to admit, that the leftist socialists are the ones that really love violence!
