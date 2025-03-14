BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Do I Get Offended So Easily? (3 Biblical Steps to Become Untouchable)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
0
14 views • 6 months ago

Struggling with constant hurt or resentment? In this episode of Let’s Talk, Daniel E Collins reveals how to biblically resist offenses and guard your peace. Discover the 3 transformative steps rooted in Scripture: adjusting your focus to God’s purpose, reacting in radical love, and surrendering offenses to the Lord. Learn from David’s example of humility and unlock spiritual maturity that keeps you untouchable to life’s wounds. Whether you’re battling anger, unforgiveness, or recurring conflicts, this guide offers actionable wisdom to replace resentment with God’s peace.

📖 Key Topics:

    How to shift your perspective from self to God’s Word (Psalm 119:165)

    Why loving your enemies breaks the cycle of offense (Matthew 5:44)

    Letting God handle justice instead of seeking revenge (Romans 12:19)

    Practical steps like prayer journals, Scripture memorization, and mentorship

"Great peace have those who love Your law, and nothing shall offend them." – Psalm 119:165

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian livingbiblical wisdomspiritual maturityhow to forgiveovercoming resentmentovercoming angerchristian forgivenesslets talk podcastdaniel e collinshandling offensesbiblical peacestop being offendedbiblical conflict resolutionuntouchable faithreacting in lovesurrendering to godpsalm 119-165christian mentorshippeace in christ
Chapters

00:00Introduction to Resisting Offenses Biblically

00:17Understanding the Inevitability of Offenses

00:56Adjusting Your Focus to Handle Offenses

03:21Reacting in Love to Offenses

04:42Practical Applications and Common Struggles

05:36Surrendering Offenses to the Lord

08:12Biblical Example: David and Shimei

11:01Conclusion and Final Encouragement

