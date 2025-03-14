Why Do I Get Offended So Easily? (3 Biblical Steps to Become Untouchable)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Struggling with constant hurt or resentment? In this episode of Let’s Talk, Daniel E Collins reveals how to biblically resist offenses and guard your peace. Discover the 3 transformative steps rooted in Scripture: adjusting your focus to God’s purpose, reacting in radical love, and surrendering offenses to the Lord. Learn from David’s example of humility and unlock spiritual maturity that keeps you untouchable to life’s wounds. Whether you’re battling anger, unforgiveness, or recurring conflicts, this guide offers actionable wisdom to replace resentment with God’s peace.
📖 Key Topics:
How to shift your perspective from self to God’s Word (Psalm 119:165)
Why loving your enemies breaks the cycle of offense (Matthew 5:44)
Letting God handle justice instead of seeking revenge (Romans 12:19)
Practical steps like prayer journals, Scripture memorization, and mentorship
👉 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and SHARE this video with someone needing freedom from offense!
"Great peace have those who love Your law, and nothing shall offend them." – Psalm 119:165
🔔 Join Daniel E Collins every week on “Let’s Talk” for more life-changing biblical insights!
00:00Introduction to Resisting Offenses Biblically
00:17Understanding the Inevitability of Offenses
00:56Adjusting Your Focus to Handle Offenses
03:21Reacting in Love to Offenses
04:42Practical Applications and Common Struggles
05:36Surrendering Offenses to the Lord
08:12Biblical Example: David and Shimei
11:01Conclusion and Final Encouragement