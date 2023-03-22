Tom Renz | Trump and the RINO's

The more they #persecute #Trump, the more his #base grows. The #truth is that most Americans, regardless of what side of the political isle they stand on want the #law to be fair for all. When the law isn't applied equally it isn't fair and #WETHEPEOPLE are fed up with the egregious failures occuring in our court system. #SCOTUS #DA #DOJ #Lawfare #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Justice #GodWins

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





