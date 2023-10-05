BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America First - Donald Trump is Stupid
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
175 views • 10/05/2023

Chump is still saying he wants to put America First... Chump is the ultimate globalist wannabe. Chump thought he could win a spot at the globalist table by winning the prez and then selling out America. Chump says "America first" but he is a conniving megalomaniacal super predator who thinks he could be king of the world. He found out the hard way that you can't "win" a spot at the globalist table. And you can't play prez again after stabbing your country and supporters in the back. The globalists don't want him an neither does America because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #americafirst #globalist #king #j6 #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy