Quo Vadis





May 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valentina Papagna for April 28, 2023.





Today, during the Cenacle Rosary Prayers, Blessed Mother appeared and was smiling.





She said, “It is so good, my children, to see you in a large number today.





That way, you show us, me and my Son, how much you love us. You unite your prayer for the world.





Now the world is very sinful and corrupted.





Don’t be sad for the things you hear and experience daily.





Trust my Son and me, for my Immaculate Heart will triumph soon, and Jesus will soon reign on earth.





You have no idea how beautiful and peaceful that will be.





It will be like paradise on earth again. Have trust and hope in my Son always.”





Mother Mary Most Holy, and our Lord Jesus always telling us to have hope and trust in them, and they are never far away from us.





They are always helping us.





Thank You, Lord Jesus, and Beautiful Mother Mary Most Holy.





Valentina received a similar message last year.





Here is her message from July 24, 2022:





Today, as soon as I stepped into the church for Holy Mass, our Lord Jesus spoke to me.





He said, “If only these people knew that you are a prophet and are seated amongst them.





Be courageous because together, you and Me, we will achieve a lot of things.”





I thought to myself, “What is going on?”





During the Communion Rite, the priest would usually stand in front of the Altar to distribute Holy Communion, but today he directed a lady to stand there, and he went to the back of the Altar.





With sadness in my heart, I said, “Lord, I have no choice but to go to the lady to receive You and let it be from Your Holy Hands.”





Our Lord Jesus was very upset when He said, “See how they sacrilege Me! The priests should never go to the back (of the Altar).





They should always come and stand in front of the Altar facing the people to distribute Holy Communion, but some priests don’t do this.”





“Pray for My priests.”





“I would like you to tell them that I am not happy with them when they do this.





Tell them they are not doing the right thing; they are not doing what I want them to do.





They have to change.”





Lord Jesus lamented, “I Am crucified most of the time, and put back on the Cross.





They are crucifying Me so badly, and My Heart is so painfully wounded.”





“In most of the churches today, they sacrilege Me, they put Me down, they push Me away, they destroy My churches.





The priests and the bishops are one against another.”





“This should not be,” He said.





“My Church is My Body.





They don’t stand united in My Body; instead, they are divided.





The good priests, who are serving Me rightly and truthfully, they are pushed out.”





“But I tell you, My Church will triumph very soon!





I was not thinking of doing this sooner, but the way My Churches are leading, I will have to intervene soon.





There will be no more Communion served in the hand.





All will be done properly, the way it should be.





There will be no more sacrilege.”





“Not everybody, but only consecrated hands, will handle Me, and they will not distribute Me to people who are without repentance and confession.





They will no longer handle Me and serve Me out like I Am some kind of sweet or biscuit.





They will know how holy I Am.”





“Now they sacrilege Me so much.”





“Pray for them.

Pray that this will come very soon.





My Church will triumph sooner than you think.”





Our Lord can no longer watch all this sacrilege, irreverence and indifference happening in churches everywhere.





Thank you, Lord Jesus, for the hope and good news you give us.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uwuo_1WSBg