Mark Passio joins Decentalize TV for powerful discussion of natural law, liberty philosophy and ENDING GLOBAL SLAVERY once and for all

- Hidden knowledge and laws of nature for human freedom. (0:24)

- Spiritual war, morality, and individual freedom. (5:19)

- Property rights, morality, and government legitimacy. (12:32)

- Morality, objective truth, and basis for ethics. (18:37)

- The relationship between morality, freedom, and enslavement. (24:46)

- Hidden knowledge and occultism, with a focus on controlling society through psychological manipulation. (33:39)

- Using technology to spread moral education. (40:05)

- Indoctrination and immoral government mechanisms. (47:15)

- Natural law, morality, and aligning behavior for protection. (51:18)

- Personal growth and taking action to create positive change. (56:47)

- Consciousness and technology with guest Mark. (1:01:28)

- Decentralized solutions for privacy, liberty, and future. (1:06:51)

- New health products and support for infrastructure development. (1:11:54)





