Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news that with a new court injunction, 177 names from Epstein's client list (also including victim names) will be released around January 1st or 2nd. Judge Loretta Preska has announced that many client names and "Does" will be named in 14 days (though January 1st is a holiday so it's likely the names will be released on January 2nd). While this is exciting and ridiculously overdue, it's only around 10% of the names and also includes in the number victims who've been through enough already. So the question remains... Is this a limited hangout? A limited hangout is a CIA term for delivering part of the truth but not the entirety of the truth in order to distract people from the full scale of the truth. It's likely that those who are expendable will be thrown under the bus and a lot of names which we were already aware of (and/or are dead) will be included. Nonetheless, it's nice to see something come out. It should disgust everyone that one of the biggest child sex trafficking rings in history is so heavily covered up. Why would people go to jail for trafficking yet no clients be named? It may have something to do with Epstein being an agent of the state. Namely, Mossad and the CIA which was exposed in a previous trial through a plea deal.





