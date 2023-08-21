BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Peter McCullough Discusses the Disastrous US Maternal Mortality Figures Post Covid Vaccine
NZ Will Remember
NZ Will Remember
39 followers
275 views • 08/21/2023

At the center of this is, I think, one of the most catastrophic parts of this. The most disgusting part of this entire story is that we knew children were not affected by this virus in any measurable way. We wrecked their innate immune system, which you were crying about. You were saying there is obviously a risk, a greater risk of health complications from this vaccine than the virus itself. For the first time ever, we used children as shields to protect the elderly. It seems to me,  

Well, you know, even in children and pregnant women, that was one of the biggest violations of human ethics. Remember pregnant women and women of childbearing potential were strictly excluded from the randomized trials  

Right 

 As they came in, in November, December 10th, when this vaccine program started the United States, thousands of pregnant women were vaccinated. Now, what pregnant woman would come forward and do it? Number one? Number two, who would actually do that? They must know that that's not right. And then things took off. You know, terrible report came in., in the spring of this year, Boyert National Center for Health Statistics published on the CDC website Maternal Mortality in the United States all time high. It's erased decades. This is women dying with babies in the womb or 42 days afterwards. And we know the CDC separately has told us 65% of women who delivered a baby in the United States took a shot either before their pregnancy or during the pregnancy.  

Keywords
mothersvaccineinjuriesdrpetermcculloughmaternalmortalitybabiesdieing
