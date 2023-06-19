Putin - Shows Draft of Signed Treaty Between Russia and Ukraine - Russia Never Rejected Negotiations, Ukraine Threw it Away

Video: During the session with the African Delegation, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed the African leaders a copy of the agreed-upon draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.

The agreement puts regulations on Ukrainian Armed Forces and says that Ukraine must adopt a Permanent Diplomatic Neutrality

Putin told the African Delegation that Russia withdrew troops from Kyiv/Kiev and Chernihiv in accordance with the treaty.

However, after that happened Ukraine "on the orders of Washington, threw this treaty into the dustbin of history."

At that time it was openly reported that the person responsible for the fall of the agreements was the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson who convinced the Ukrainian President Zelensky not to accept the agreements and continue the fight.

Cynthia, reminiscent of the signed Minsk agreement that was not followed through, and was a complete sham of lies, so Ukraine could gain more time to build troops and ammo stockpiles for the continued killing (genocide) of the mostly Russian people living in the Donbass.



