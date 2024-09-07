BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Wallach: Not Coincidence or Genetics: Nutrition's Critical Role in Child Development DWD 9/5/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
10 views • 8 months ago

Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:


Why In vitro and childhood illness is NOT genetically transmitted and how parents need to take responsibility for their children's health and development by proper supplementation with all 90 essential nutrients prior to the conception of the child, Dr. Wallach will highlight how illness is prevented and may even mention his landmark court cases that were won to force baby formula manufacturers to put important nutrients in their products to save and bring healthy lives.

So tune in!!!!


The 90 Essential Nutrients: The Healthy Body Start Pak!

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/healthy-body-start-pak-2-0-liquid-212-detail?uid=102731242


Kid's Toddy™ - 32 fl oz

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/kids-toddy-32-fl-oz-4-bottles-detail?uid=102731242


KidSprinklz Watermelon Mist - Multi-Vitamin Powder

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/tangy-tangerine/kidsprinklz-watermelon-mist-multi-vitamin-powder-detail?uid=102731242


Ultimate EFA Plus™ - 90 soft gels

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-efa-plus-90-soft-gels-detail?uid=102731242


Ultimate Selenium™ - 90 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules-detail?uid=102731242


Dr. Wallach's Books

https://www.drjwallach.com/Scripts/default.asp

order by phone call (619) 420-2435 or toll free 1 800 755 4656 Mon through Fri 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.


STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


