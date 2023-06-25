Subject Lines: The Dark Side of the Sun: How UV Rays are Secretly killing Your Skin Cells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silent Killer: How the Sun is Slowly Destroying Your Skin
The Surprising Ingredient That's Causing Your Crusty Cheeto Skin
Celebrity beauty experts are shocked by how real this new “anti-aging” self tanner looks…
Because it’s turning women from pasty pale to Mediterranean bronze in 8 minutes…
Without the orangey, streaky messs….
It’s 100% blotch proof…
Sweat proof…
And NEVER orange.
So even if you’ve never tried self tanner…or always been pale as a ghost…
Anyone can use it to look flawless in 8 minutes.
It works so well because it doesn’t use alcohol or perfumes like most tanners…
Those ingredients dry out the skin.. and make you look like a crusty orange cheeto.
But THIS one uses 14 all-natural extracts instead…
That adapts to your unique skin tone…select this link and open in chrome https://is.gd/Qgyttu