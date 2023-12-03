'Vaccine policy is economic policy,' said the director of International Monetary Fund (IMF)

[Note: COVID-19 was "created" to try and hide a financial crisis which has been growing for years, which was ready to blowup in the fall of 2019, just a few months before "they" claimed that there was a worldwide pandemic of COVID-19. This gave the government the excuse to print trillions of dollars to try and postpone the financial crisis.]

In 2021, The New York Times wrote, "Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said policymakers needed to remain focused on public health as the key policy priority. This year, next year, vaccine policy is economic policy,” Ms. Georgieva said, speaking on the same panel as Mr. Powell. “It is even higher priority than the traditional tools of fiscal and monetary policy. Why? Without it we cannot turn the fate of the world economy around.”

David A. Hughes, PhD tells Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD on Nov 8, 2022 (yes, 2022). The quote from the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can be found in this article from the New York Times (April 8, 2021) on the WayBack Machine here:

David A. Hughes, PhD is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Lincoln in the UK.

