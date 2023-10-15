10.15.23- Recipe for Respiration: Daikon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BeadHappyDBA
thank you for watching.
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BeadHappyDBA
paypal to donate; kind thanks
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BeadHappyDBA
you can do this! you are responsible for your own health!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BeadHappyDBA
references: The New Whole Foods Encyclopedia, Rebecca Wood