EPISODE 22: COVENANT SCHOOL MASS SHOOTING IN NASHVILLE TN
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
113 views • 03/28/2023

Once again there’s been another mass killing at yet another school where all who were attacked were completely defenseless. And once again the left, spearheaded by the Biden Administration, moves to utilize the tragedy that they incentivize to push their agenda to make every citizen defenseless as a remedy for violence perpetrated with firearms. They actively hate America, hate individual sovereignty, they hate God, and they hate the nuclear family. This downward spiral that they call progress is just beginning its destructive campaign. 


https://apnews.com/article/nashville-school-shooting-covenant-school-5da45b469ccb6c9533bbddf20c1bfe16


https://usafacts.org/data/topics/security-safety/crime-and-justice/firearms/firearm-deaths/


https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/resources/gun-facts-and-fiction/mass-shootings/


https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/02/03/what-the-data-says-about-gun-deaths-in-the-u-s/


https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3887145


Body Cam Footage of the takedown

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ue2tZa4hT0c


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thelightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-22-COVENANT-SCHOOL-MASS-SHOOTING-IN-NASHVILLE-TN-e219peu

Keywords
nashvillemass shootingcovenant
