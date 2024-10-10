Lebanon Under Siege: Marwa Osman on Israel's Escalation & Resistance Spirit

Sharing this video from 'DD Geopolitics', interview with Marwa Osman, earlier today, Oct 10, 2024, with the description. But, first adding what happened at about 49:00 minutes into this interview:

💥🇱🇧 Israel bombed CENTRAL Beirut!

If you were watching our stream when Marwa's connection cut out, here's why...

Israeli airstrikes hit the Ras el-Nabaa and Al-Basta neighborhoods in central Beirut.

Our streams take you directly into the war zone. Please pray for Marwa, her family, all of Lebanon, and for the Resistance.

She and her family are safe, and we were able to contact her after the connection was lost. She even returned to the stream for one more question like a boss.

Video Description: Today, we dive deep into Lebanon's current crisis with Marwa Osman. As Israel escalates its attacks and Lebanon faces unprecedented challenges, Marwa will shed light on the human spirit of resistance and what the world needs to know. You can follow Marwa on X - @Marwa__Osman Support Independent Media at DDGeopolitics.com!

