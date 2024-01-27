Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Voting Machine Hacked in Court Room
channel image
You Silenced Me
140 Subscribers
69 views
Published a month ago

White Hat Hacker, hacks Dominion voting machine in front of Federal Judge. Validating again President Trump. When he said "The 2020 Election was rigged" against him. That's how Joe Biden became president.

Keywords
democratselectionpresident trumpcourtjudgerepublicanfraudvotingriggedsave americatrump won

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket