Martus for Truth: By Their Fruit

In the Gospels Jesus tells us "You shall know them by their fruit". In 2 Corinthians 4 we are told not to lose heart and to renounce disgraceful, underhanded ways. It is by such changes in life that we display the fruit of our life. "You shall know them by their fruit."
#SecondCorinthiansFour, #Testimony, #Life