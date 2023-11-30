© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk has a message for all the corporations pulling ad money from X:
"If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising… blackmail me with money…
Go f*ck yourself. GO. F*CK, YOURSELF! Is that clear? hope it is." 🔥🔥
This is unfathomably based.
The guy just doesn't care what the dying corporate media has to say about him anymore.
