O Wretched Man That I AM Romans 7 21-25 - Morning Manna Mar 13, 2025
8 views • 6 months ago

Rick and Doc continue their study in the book of Romans, focusing on the inner conflict between the flesh and spirit that Paul describes. They discuss how every believer experiences the struggle between wanting to do good and the presence of sin. Paul’s writings emphasize that the battle with sin is evidence of sanctification, not failure. They also stress the importance of grace, explaining how God gives believers the strength to resist sin and live righteously. The ultimate victory over sin comes through faith in Jesus Christ, and sanctification continues throughout a believer’s life.

Topics Covered

    •    The inner conflict between the flesh and spirit

    •    The meaning of “law” in Romans 7:21

    •    The tension between sin and righteousness in believers’ lives

    •    The role of grace in overcoming sin

    •    The final victory through Jesus Christ

Scripture References

    1.    Romans 7:21 – “I find then a law, that, when I would do good, evil is present with me.”

    2.    Romans 7:22 – “For I delight in the law of God after the inward man.”

    3.    Romans 7:23 – “But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.”

    4.    Romans 7:24 – “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?”

    5.    Romans 7:25 – “I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord. So then with the mind I myself serve the law of God; but with the flesh the law of sin.”


Keywords
2025o wretched man that i amromans 7 21-25morning manna mar 13
