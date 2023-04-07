Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 7, 2023

A WOODEN CROSS CARRIES MY SON, it IS HEAVIER BECAUSE it CONTAINS THE SINS OF ALL HUMANITY.

OH GOOD FRIDAY, WHEN MY DIVINE SON

HE SUFFERED FROM THE INDESCRIBABLE!

His Divine Body suffered torture and in every act of torture he forgave, not only the one who scourged him or beat him or spit on His Divine Face, but he prayed for those who humiliated him.

He prayed for those who cheered him on Palm Sunday and on the way to Calvary insulted him, called him "Beelzebub" and shouted at him loudly: crucify him!

The human creature within his act and act shares that behavior of those who with words of flattery make another feel good; but then when for some reason that brother bothers him it is, worse than those who on Palm Sunday went from cheering him to asking for the death of the cross of My Divine Son.

This, beloved children, is a great and serious sin because when the envy or jealousy of a human creature takes you, it is difficult for him to stop until he feels that he has poured all his discomfort transformed into poison against his brother.

AS MY SON WAS CRUCIFIED, THAT CRUCIFIXION IS CONSTANTLY REPEATED IN HUMAN CREATURES THAT SUFFER FROM ALL KINDS OF SORROWS.

Everything is based on the love that My Divine Son pours on you.

The Law is Divine Love and My children must fight so that that love is the basis on which action and action is built.

ON A TREE MY SON SUFFERED UNTIL HIS DEATH;

ALTHOUGH DEATH DID NOT OVERCOME HIM; BUT HE OVERCAME DEATH.

Beloved children, you need to remember the words of My Divine Son on the Cross:

"Father, forgive them, because they don't know what they do".

It is the humanity of this moment, it is for each of you that My Divine Son exclaimed that "Father, forgive them. "

Without valuing the Gift of life, without responsibilities for their actions, this is how they live worshiping evil and despising good, this is how they live in betrayals, this is how they live without learning from falls, this is how they live and even more.

For you children, My Divine Son exclaimed: "because you don't know what you do."

"Woman, there you have your son! "

How many mothers are not mothers by their own choice!

How many children despise their mothers in old age!

How many mothers mistreated by their children and how many children show pity for their mothers!

How many spiritual mothers I watch to love a spiritual son to death!

That pure love, that love that gives his life for the son is, so and to infinity, the love of My Son for each of you.

"I assure you that today you will be with me in paradise."

The great sample of the Divine Mercy:

Whoever repents at the last moment, who recognizes him King of Heaven and Earth wins Heaven.

Great lesson children!, but they don't know if everyone will have the great opportunity to be at the last moment as someone they know as the repentant thief.

Don't wait for My children, at this moment the Father's Arm has fallen and the cup is almost empty: repent, convert and cry out for mercy!

"My God, my God, why have you abandoned me? "

Humanity is far from My Divine Son, from this Mother and from Heaven's Help for you.

In the tests they go to My Divine Son who did not know him before and after knowing him, they return to the old life.

This is the time for them to pronounce: "Let it not be my Father's will, but yours".

"I'm thirsty".

My Divine Son is thirsty for souls, souls that in this generation especially My Divine Son desires to recover, souls that are the Marian force, the praying force, the force of faith with which My children will return the Earth to its Creator.

Give My Divine Son pure souls, souls eager to serve fraternally, believing souls, holy souls.

"Everything is fulfilled".

My Son fulfilled His Father's Will in everything until the death on the cross.

He was risen on the third day and is seated at the right hand of the Father.

"Father, in Your Hands I entrust My Spirit."

My Divine Son gives himself to the Father and exhales His Spirit.

It is the obedience so indispensable in the children of My Divine Son.

It's obedience that they don't know how to maintain because they don't know how to love properly.

It is the obedience that they keep locked because it is not convenient for them to submit to the Divine Will.

And this because the human ego continues to surpass the Will of God in the human creature.

I call you too fast, if your health allows it.

I invite you to participate in the Liturgy of Adoration of the Holy Cross.

Pray the Creed and participate in the Way of the Cross.

ACCOMPANY MY DIVINE SON, ACCOMPANY HIM, ADORE HIM FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT WORSHIP HIM.

Beloved children of My Heart, I bless you.

Mother Mary.