"Hillary, why has your Husband been to Epstein Island 26 Times?" - great question at political event

"Hillary, why has your husband been to Epstein Island 26 times?"
Then after he said that, freedom and democracy kicked in.
Adding:
BREAKING: ISIS claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed about 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020.
The group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.
🐻 So.... CIA. US/Mossad backed ISIS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.